Why Tinubu won presidential poll, by Sheikh

Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdul Fatai Afolabi has attributed Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election to his generosity. Afolabi said this at the 3rd annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF) in Ede, Osun State. The Chief Imam of the Osun State House of Assembly recounted how the President-elect had impacted many lives just as he had contributed meaningfully to the development of the country. He said: “Today’s lecture highlights the benefits of performing acts of goodness in this life, and how they are generously rewarded by God. “A verse from the Quran says: “Indeed, Allah does not do injustice, [even] as much as an atom’s weight; while if there is a good deed, He multiplies it and gives from Himself a great reward.”