Why Tinubu won presidential poll, by Sheikh

Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdul Fatai Afolabi has attributed Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election to his generosity. Afolabi said this at the 3rd annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF) in Ede, Osun State. The Chief Imam of the Osun State House of Assembly recounted how the President-elect had impacted many lives just as he had contributed meaningfully to the development of the country. He said: “Today’s lecture highlights the benefits of performing acts of goodness in this life, and how they are generously rewarded by God. “A verse from the Quran says: “Indeed, Allah does not do injustice, [even] as much as an atom’s weight; while if there is a good deed, He multiplies it and gives from Himself a great reward.”
Related Articles
Lagos gov seeks govt’s input in Electricity Bill
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday appealed to members of the House of Representatives to allow input of sub-national governments in the Electricity Bill 2022 to unbundle knotty issues surrounding generation, transmission and distribution of power in Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu made the appeal at Lagos House, Ikeja during the handover ceremony to celebrate the completion […]
Adenuga Foundation to perform free health check on 1,000
As part of efforts to take care of the elderly in the country, the Adelaja Adenuga Foundation will carry out free health interventions in the Ijebu North area of Ogun State. A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Adelaja Adenuga Foundation, Prof. Amusa N. Adetunji, said over 1,000 aged people in Ijebu North […]
Alleged Fraud: Court dismisses application seeking to extradite Kyari to US for trial
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, dismissed an application filed by the Federal Government seeking to extradite the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to the United States to face trial over his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi. Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a […]