Why Top Clubs Keep Circling Around Michael Olise

Crystal Palace boss, Roy Hodgson predicts top clubs could come calling for Michael Olise after another impressive performance from the midfielder helped the Eagles all but assure Premier League football next season.

The 21-year-old recorded his ninth assist of the season in Saturday’s win over West Ham-making him the fourth-best provider in the league-and was also instrumental in the build-up to the returning Wilfried Zaha’s seventh goal of the campaign.

‘If I was Steve Parish I would be (worried),’ said the Eagles boss. ‘But I’m Roy Hodgson for the next few weeks and I wish them all well. I don’t have any conversations regarding contracts and what the club wants to do.

‘If ever they need an opinion from me I know they’ll ask for it but I certainly won’t be proferring it.’

He became the first signing for Patrick Vieira when he joined Palace on a five-year deal in 2021 and has netted twice for the Eagles this season, a figure Olise’s Hogdson challenged him to improve on.

Hodgson said: ‘I think he needs to get more goals. He’s got goals in him. He cut inside on his left foot on a few occasions and got good strikes away.

‘But all the time he’s producing those goals for us like he’s doing, we’re more than happy with him. He’s another player I see getting better in terms of doing things we want him to do.’

Olise is a rumoured summer target for Arsenal, though Hodgson on Friday agreed he and 24-year-old Eberechi Eze possess the potential to ascend to the same talismanic status as Zaha

He said: ‘I do believe that those two players if they continue to progress as they have done if they continue to milk their skills and ability as they have done so far, why can’t they go on to have the sort of career that Wilf has had?’

Like Zaha, who is out of contract with Palace at the end of the season, Hodgson’s future with the club remains uncertain.

He would not discuss his future but admitted working with this Eagles squad – and all but securing their safety on Saturday as they hit the 40-point mark – has lifted his spirits as much as the 75-year-old has seemingly buoyed theirs, resulting in four wins, one draw and a single defeat since his arrival.