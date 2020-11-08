News Top Stories

‘Why Trump can’t approach Supreme Court immediately’

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Sequel to yesterday’s victory of Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, a Professor of Political Science and Executive Dean for Public Policy and Public Service at Hofstra University, Meena Bose, has said President Donald Trump cannot challenge the election result immediately but will have to allow it make its way through the lower courts first.

 

Trump, on election night, told his supporters that his campaign will challenge the results in the United States Supreme Court without indicating the states’ courts.

 

But speaking to over 200 journalists, covering the US elections in a virtual briefing organised by the Foreign Press Centre, Bose said the courts at the state level is the first point of call for any election fraud allegations.

 

She said: “I would say the campaigns have the right to contest disputed results. We saw that in 2000, of course. There is always a possibility that a dispute could go from state courts to the Supreme Court, as we saw that in 2000.

 

“I would say, I guess that this becomes. If the election results are contested, there could be lawsuits over voting and ballot counting. “We’re seeing that over early ballots right now, a case in Houston, for example, about dropping off ballots and driving by and drop off locations.

 

Those could go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court is at nine members, thanks to the confirmation, due to the confirmation of Justice Barrett.” Bose says lawsuits over voting and ballot counting, especially in battleground states are likely to happen in this case.

 

“If a candidate thinks there’s fraud in an election, they can file an appeal and the Supreme Court could vote to hear the appeal.” In the United States election process, cases typically work their way to the nation’s apex court after a ruling by a local judge and then other appeals courts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Obaseki flags off campaign today

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election, will today flag off his reelection campaign. In a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the flag off was scheduled to […]
News Top Stories

$9.7m, £74,000 found in my house are gifts – Ex-NNPC GMD

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, who is standing trial for money laundering charge, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that $9.7 million and £74,000 found in his house in 2017 were parts of monies people gave to him as gifts. Yakubu, who opened his […]
News

Lagos closes schools over #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by spate of insecurity occasioned by the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Lagos State Government has directed all pupils and students in public and private schools to stay at home. Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive, became necessary following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests in the state. She said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: