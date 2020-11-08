‘Why Trump can’t approach Supreme Court immediately’

Sequel to yesterday’s victory of Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, a Professor of Political Science and Executive Dean for Public Policy and Public Service at Hofstra University, Meena Bose, has said President Donald Trump cannot challenge the election result immediately but will have to allow it make its way through the lower courts first.

Trump, on election night, told his supporters that his campaign will challenge the results in the United States Supreme Court without indicating the states’ courts.

But speaking to over 200 journalists, covering the US elections in a virtual briefing organised by the Foreign Press Centre, Bose said the courts at the state level is the first point of call for any election fraud allegations.

She said: “I would say the campaigns have the right to contest disputed results. We saw that in 2000, of course. There is always a possibility that a dispute could go from state courts to the Supreme Court, as we saw that in 2000.

“I would say, I guess that this becomes. If the election results are contested, there could be lawsuits over voting and ballot counting. “We’re seeing that over early ballots right now, a case in Houston, for example, about dropping off ballots and driving by and drop off locations.

Those could go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court is at nine members, thanks to the confirmation, due to the confirmation of Justice Barrett.” Bose says lawsuits over voting and ballot counting, especially in battleground states are likely to happen in this case.

“If a candidate thinks there’s fraud in an election, they can file an appeal and the Supreme Court could vote to hear the appeal.” In the United States election process, cases typically work their way to the nation’s apex court after a ruling by a local judge and then other appeals courts.

