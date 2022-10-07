Why Ugwuanyi’ll win Enugu North senatorial election –Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the National Coordinator of the Save Enugu Group (SEG) and Secretary- General of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP). In this interview, he speaks on Peter Obi’s presidential bid and the chances of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in the senatorial poll, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your take in the ongoing move by some young people to project Peter Obi, a south easterner, as the next president of Nigeria?

First of all, Nigerians are generally tired of the status quo and are desirous of change. What we are seeing today is what was ignited in 2015, when the same young people led the presidential campaign of the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari. Young people took over the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but not in the magnitude we are seeing now.

Today, young Nigerians who are the ones without jobs, they are the ones who cannot go to school, who can’t get admission despite writing and passing JAMB because there is a percentage of people the available tertiary institutions can accommodate, and many of whom are hungry and living in hopelessness. They bear the brunt of insecurity because they cannot farm, they cannot do businesses and they cannot travel safely to holiday in choice places in the country. These are the people who you see daily on the streets agitating for Peter Obi, whom they spotted among the crowd of today’s politicians jostling for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In 2015, APC sold President Buhari to them but today, Peter Obi was discovered by the people. Secondly, millions of Nigerians who have never voted before because they don’t believe in the electoral process have gotten a new hope after they struggled for the amendment of the Electoral Act to provide for electronic transmission of results and the use of technology for elections. After the President signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022, these young Nigerians got a renewed hope that they can choose their leaders.

They found that among all the contestants who are running for the office of president, Obi stands out as a man with capacity and well prepared for the job. Since he left office as governor, he has not contested for any election until he was picked as a running mate in 2019, which portrayed him as one who is not desperate to be in office. The other factor is his performance as the governor of Anambra State. Everyone who gets to know how he left huge sums of money and investments for Anambra at the end of his tenure will fall in love with him and see him as one who can save the country from debt and improve the economy. So, his track record became his selling point.

Talking about track record, the incumbent governor of Enugu State is contesting for a Senate in your constituency; the same constituency where you ran for the same position twice. In view of the Obi-dient Movement led by Obi, do you think the governor has a chance?

The governor of Enugu State has a track record of performance speaking for him. The truth is that because of certain political interests, one or two individuals may not want to support you. But when it comes to performance as a governor based on available resources, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done well in education, infrastructure, health, rural development and so on.

His commitment to workers welfare is significant as a governor who pays 13th month salary to motivate workers. So, to answer your question directly, the governor will win. He has no rival in Enugu North senatorial election in 2023. As you rightly said, I ran for Senate twice in that constituency and I know our people well. Who among the contestants in the senatorial district can match Governor Ugwuanyi?

I earlier talked about track record; the governor has a track record that no other person in the constituency who is contesting for Senate has. I am the only person that would have given the governor a run for his money if I was contesting in the senatorial election. But because of what the governor has done in terms of his performance, I decided not to run against him. So, as one who knows the constituency very well, I can categorically tell you that the governor has already won the Senate seat even before the contest.

But many people from Enugu North Senatorial District are not happy with how the governor handled the PDP governorship primary in the state and have vowed to work against the governor’s senatorial bid in protest. What would you say about that?

It is unfortunate that whatever you do, those who want to disagree with you will always do so. But the important thing in life is to do what the majority want, which is what democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people is all about. Democracy is the rule of the majority. The minority will always have their say when it comes to contests like elections but the majority will have their way. In that context, the governor cannot impose a governorship candidate on the party. The choice of a candidate in a delegates’ election is purely that of the delegates who decide the fate of the contestants.

In this case, the delegates made their choice. But I recall that before the election, many people from other senatorial districts were accusing the governor of working for one of the contestants in the governorship primary whom they called his brother. The argument was that the individual some people of Enugu North supported and preferred to succeed Governor Ugwuanyi was considered to be from the same cultural zone with the governor, even though he is in another senatorial district. That was what I believe to have worked against the contestant, who eventually lost in the governorship primary.

So, how can anyone blame the governor for the failure of his or her preferred aspirant to emerge the winner of the governorship election? The governor was not the sole delegate neither was he a delegate with more than one vote. In every contest, there must be winners and losers, so politicians should learn to be sportsmanly both in victory and in loss. The governor has done a lot in Enugu North that will speak for him.

The people of the constituency know what Enugu North popularly called Nsukka Zone used to be before Governor Ugwuanyi came to office. The zone was entirely neglected. In fact, I would say that the zone was abandoned by previous administrations even though it is a university town. The ancient city of Nsukka was abandoned by former administrations but Governor Ugwanyi has given the zone a facelift. Under his administration, there has been upgrade of road infrastructure and reconstruction of rural roads in the senatorial district.

Can you mention specifically some of the projects?

They are very visible to all and the governor is still working; he has not completed his tenure. But to mention a few of them, Governor Ugwanyi fixed the abandoned 11km Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway with proper drainage system, rehabilitated some failed sections of federal road, eight modern complex of Magistrate court halls and two High Court halls, model customary courts in two local governments alone, the Nsukka Stadium, street lights are seen for the first time in some parts of Nsukka zone, our youths have been trained in modern agriculture, we have a massive University Medical and Applied Sciences, Igbo-Eno, which has already gotten the NUC recognition and a Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo.

The governor constructed the Enugu State Secretariat Annex at Ede Oballa in Nsukka, nearly completed international conference centre, and the strategic flyover bridge at Nike Lake Road has eased traffic congestion in that axis and shortened the movement from Enugu to Nsukka.

Due to his performance, Enugu North traditional rulers went out of their way to endorse him for Senate in September and presented the Ofo, which is a symbol for truth and justice. From 1999 to date, Enugu North has produced three senators. What can they say they attracted from the federal government to Nsukka? Before Ugwuanyi became governor, Nsukka had top appointments in Enugu State government, including acting governor at a time, what were their achievements? So, anyone blinded by certain political convenience and does not want to see that Governor Ugwuanyi has done well for Nsukka Zone can suit himself or herself. The majority who are standing with the governor will have their way while the minority will have their say in 2023.

Despite all you said about what the Ugwuanyi administration has done for Nsukka, many people seem not to agree that the governor has done anything significant in the zone?

Like I said, not everybody will agree with you. That cannot change the opinion of majority of the residents who are enjoying dividends of democracy made possible by Governor Ugwuanyi for the first time in the history of Nsukka Zone. Some people see him as governor of Nsukka, forgetting that all parts of Enugu State equally need attention. Yes, we want more, but it cannot make us not to commend the governor for what he has done.

It means that you are certain that PDP will win your senatorial district?

It is not about the PDP, it is about the personality. Governor Ugwuanyi as a leader has done well. Mind you, his party, the PDP, made the choice of the governorship candidate. Governor Ugwuanyi only had one vote. Agreed that as a sitting governor, he can influence certain things, but in politics, the wish of majority will always prevail.

