Why Umahi’ll win Ebonyi South senatorial seat –Oko

Chief Chooks Oko is the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Media and Strategy as well as Chairman, Media Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the state. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the APC administration, Umahi’s senatorial ambition and the Executive Order regulating campaign activities

As Chairman of the State Media Committee of APC Presidential Campaign Council, what is different from the media committee as it used to be in the past?

What is different is that the war is being fought more on the social media but why that is going on, there is aggressive campaign and we have our canvassers in all the nooks and crannies of Ebonyi State, trying to make sure that everybody votes for APC when the time comes. APC as a party has done a whole lot to make the people vote for it.

For instance, if you come to this state, which is our focal point, the governor has done tremendously well. I remember sometime in 1983 when Chief MKO Abiola was running for president, he said that he has been throwing money into the bank and now, all he was doing was sending cheques to get his money back. He was trying to say that he has helped a lot of people across the country and he now needed them to pay him back with their goodwill and their votes. This is the same situation, in fact more so in Governor David Umahi because what he has done has touched everybody’s life.

We have the best network of roads in the country built by him, we have flyovers that enchanting and enhancing the travel of anybody using the road built by him. Are you talking about the international market, international airport and empowerment schemes that have touched the lives of the people?

So, this is the time he needs everybody’s goodwill. This is the time to thank him for what he has done for the people of the state. And the question is: If he has done all these things with limited resources, can you begin to imagine what will happen when he goes to the centre with unlimited resources? All he will do is to work into office and say ‘my people need this’ and you can be sure he won’t leave that office until he gets that.

So, when he sometimes jocularly say he is a senator for all Ebonyi people, you will begin to understand because this is a man who sleeps and wakes up thinking of what he will do to ameliorate the sufferings of every part of Ebonyi State. So, even while in Abuja, he can’t go away easily, he will be thinking of what he will do to take care of every part of Ebonyi State.

How would you rate the Buhari-led APC administration?

It is the same thing up there. You will see that even though a lot of people are not seeing it because they expected money to be thrown around to be shared, I can assure you that the Buhari administration has also done more projects to impact on the lives of the people than any other government. It sounds funny but just go and ask the Ministries Agencies and Departments (MDAs). Most of the money they have in the budget doesn’t get to them but it is during the Buhari administration that they get to see full value of what is allocated to them in the budget. You know our infrastructure has decayed beyond a certain level such that even now, a lot has been done and it seems as if nothing has been done. But when you sit down and get to know sector by sector, what has been done, you have no option than to ask APC to continue to rule this country.

Governor Umahi is contesting the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat alongside the candidates of three strong political parties in the state; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). What are his chances of winning the poll?

I have no doubt in my mind that he is already elected as a senator because the indices are simple. When you are going into election, you will be conscious of the electorate; is it not so? Umahi doesn’t need to say much. In fact, when he appears on the scene, if you see his name on the ballot, it should be you the citizen scrambling to pay him back for all he has done for you. Look at Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ivo, Ohaozara and Onicha local government areas that make up Ebonyi South. Is there any of these places that has not felt the impact of the governor, massively? Is there any part of these local government areas that has not seen his presence? I haven’t seen a governor who enters into government house with the same number he has always had as a man on the street, a party chairman, as a deputy governor and now as a governor and he is always open. People reach him and he attends to them one-on-one. The projects he has done with this seven and half years as governor are projects that touch the lives of the people directly. So, place side by side with those other people you said are contesting the election with him; what will you do; won’t you vote for him? This is why I laugh when people ask of chances of Umahi in the senatorial race because his chance as far as I am concerned, is 90 to one.

APC is having internal crisis in Afikpo South, one of the local government areas in Ebonyi South Senatorial District; don’t you think that it may affect the party in the election?

It is a family problem and we are resolving it as a family. At the end of the day, it won’t be allowed to have lingered to the point of affecting the chances of the party in the elections. But one key thing you must understand is that we are a family and what happens within the family is being resolved within the family too, and it will be resolved amicably and in such a way that nothing would be lost.

Political parties in the state, especially the opposition parties are now holding campaigns in private residences because of the Executive Order issued by Governor Umahi, which regulates campaigns in public places. Don’t you think that this can affect the general election?

The elections are not over yet and I know that many parties are gearing up to still do their open campaign. But coming to the Executive Order like you said, what is there that will deter any serious minded political party making use of public facilities? We simply said pay a caution deposit, when you are through, you take it back if you didn’t spoil anything because we don’t want a situation where you use public institutions anyhow, spoil things and go. You can see that Labour Party, for instance, applied to use Abakaliki Township Stadium.

The governor has given express permission and asked that any party that wants to use the stadium, there should be no impediment on its way. So, some people are perennial complaints, some people are always looking for the next person to blame for what they know will happen because some people already know they will lose elections.

They must look for reasons to give; did I not tell you that this was not there, did I not tell you this, did I not tell you that, so that once they lose the election, they have something to tell you and tell you that but I told you that I will lose this election because of this and because of that. So, those are the people who are complaining, they are looking for reasons otherwise, there is nothing wrong in anybody using public places if you are sure you won’t mess up the place.

What is your advice to the people of the state as the general election draws nearer?

They should shine their eyes because they need to follow the real person, who will take them to where they are going to. It is not that you just see people and you join them; you should ask who is leading this train and you hear Umahi, you hear APC, you hear Nwifuru, you hear Tinubu, you hear Nwebonyi in the North, you hear Ken Eze in the Central, you hear all our candidates and you follow them. That will be doing you environment a huge service because APC is already at the centre. All you need to do is to simply plug in your charger to that central point, so that you will always be charged and energized.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...