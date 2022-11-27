News

Why upcoming artistses must encourage each other to blow – La Grace

Afropop singer, and songwriter Johnson Grace, popularly known as “La Grace” has urged up-and-coming talents to build a strong relationship with God and trust the process of their careers.

The Ukraine-based singer also emphasized on the importance of teamwork and be a helping hand to one another to help thier music career.

He advised upcoming talents not to overlook the importance of building a strong relationship and learn from each one of them.

“Never give up, trust the process, and keep your heads up. Pray and remain steadfast in faith in God.

“You must also encourage one another. Look over each other’s shoulders. Be willing to use the stage you have attained to help those still crawling in this craft,” he added

La Grace is a singer-songwriter whose three years of experience has served as an eye-opener into discovering more about his passion for music.

La Grace has shown his versatility in this body of work and has proven to be ready to conquer the world. His musics are laced with strong, loving, sensual, and powerful lyrical content is an attestation that he is up to something big.

 

