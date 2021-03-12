Why Uzodinma should apologize, by Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to apologise to him and the people for deliberately misleading the people with lies. Okorocha said this while informing the public that the Imo state government had finally gone on appeal against the judgement of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu over his properties after claiming there was no such judgment. Speaking through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor noted that in an appeal Suit No: HOW/947/2019, the government had appealed on four grounds, seeking some reliefs, including asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the lower court. A statement signed by Onwuemeodo reads: “By going on appeal, the government has vindicated us.
