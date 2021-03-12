News

Why Uzodinma should apologize, by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to apologise to him and the people for deliberately misleading the people with lies. Okorocha said this while informing the public that the Imo state government had finally gone on appeal against the judgement of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu over his properties after claiming there was no such judgment. Speaking through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor noted that in an appeal Suit No: HOW/947/2019, the government had appealed on four grounds, seeking some reliefs, including asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the lower court. A statement signed by Onwuemeodo reads: “By going on appeal, the government has vindicated us.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Russia to produce 88m COVID-19 vaccine doses

Posted on Author Reporter

…approves third vaccine Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday. Of these, 59 million will be released for the national inoculation programme, she added. Russia has produced […]
News

N/Assembly queries NDDC over missing N143bn in 2019 Budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, yesterday, queried the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on N143 billion allegedly missing from the 2019 budget of the Commission.   The issue of the alleged  missing figure came to the fore during the Commission’s budget defence session with the […]
News Top Stories

CBN: Dollar sales to BDCs resume August 31

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that it will resume what it describes as “gradual” sales of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators on Monday, August 31, 2020. In two circulars to BDC operators, authorised dealers and service providers seen by New Telegraph yesterday, the apex bank said it will sell dollars […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica