Sports

Why we are partnering Abuja All Stars competition –Nzenwa

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

A former Flash Flamingoes player and Chairman of Pan Marine Investment, Okey Nzenwa, has said they are supporting and collaborating with All-Stars of Abuja Veteran tourney because they want to increase the scope of the competition in the country.

 

The 1986 Flying Eagles invitee disclosed that he is in Abuja to partner with the organisers of the veteran championship and see how it can be introduced to other states.

 

“We are are pleased to be part of All Stars Veteran tournament and we are open to discussions to engage in partnership for more robust programmes especially the ones that will help to keep our youth busy, develop them in education and sport wise,” he said.

 

“We also hope to in the future sit down with them and have more interactive sections for sports templates in Nigeria. “In Umuahia we have Abia Warriors, Abia Comets, Enyimba and also Rangers in the East and Heartland.”

He added that his company hopes to resuscitate what Golden Guinea stood for in the past as it was the only indigenous brewery in Nigeria established in 1962 by late Dr. Mike Okpara the premier of the old eastern region that supports sports.

 

He said the company is very particular by adding values to the existence and most importantly the youth who will be in charge of tomorrow. Nzenwa disclosed that their focus is to encourage all the nine Eastern states and Abuja by expanding their horizon in the number of teams that make up the tournament

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

WANTED! Template for transition, development

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The developmental aspect of football like every other sport is very important. It is expected that a transition in form of a template should be in place to take a cadre of junior athletes to the next level and eventually groom them to be national senior athletes and international stars in their respective sport disciplines. […]
Sports

Chineme Martins: Family, Nasarawa Utd at loggerheads

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Crisis is brewing between the family of Late Chineme Martins and Nasarawa United over the support from the club after the demise of the player. Martins slumped during a league match between Nasarawa and Katsina United on March 8, 2020.   According to the late player’s younger brother, Michael, the family has enlisted the support […]
Sports

Knee injury rules Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of this summer’s European Championship because of a knee injury. The 39-year-old was recalled to the Sweden squad in March after coming out of international retirement, reports the BBC. A post on Sweden’s official Twitter account said Ibrahimovic had told coach Janne Andersson he could not play at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica