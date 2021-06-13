Why we are partnering Abuja All Stars competition –Nzenwa

A former Flash Flamingoes player and Chairman of Pan Marine Investment, Okey Nzenwa, has said they are supporting and collaborating with All-Stars of Abuja Veteran tourney because they want to increase the scope of the competition in the country.

The 1986 Flying Eagles invitee disclosed that he is in Abuja to partner with the organisers of the veteran championship and see how it can be introduced to other states.

“We are are pleased to be part of All Stars Veteran tournament and we are open to discussions to engage in partnership for more robust programmes especially the ones that will help to keep our youth busy, develop them in education and sport wise,” he said.

“We also hope to in the future sit down with them and have more interactive sections for sports templates in Nigeria. “In Umuahia we have Abia Warriors, Abia Comets, Enyimba and also Rangers in the East and Heartland.”

He added that his company hopes to resuscitate what Golden Guinea stood for in the past as it was the only indigenous brewery in Nigeria established in 1962 by late Dr. Mike Okpara the premier of the old eastern region that supports sports.

He said the company is very particular by adding values to the existence and most importantly the youth who will be in charge of tomorrow. Nzenwa disclosed that their focus is to encourage all the nine Eastern states and Abuja by expanding their horizon in the number of teams that make up the tournament

