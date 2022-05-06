Why we are producing a movie on Charly Boy, by Hartquist

David “Skip” Hartquist is renowned US lawyer, one of the top- rated international attorneys in Washington, DC. He is also, a movie producer and the CEO of Hartquist Productions, which is set to produce a biopic on Charly Boy, written by Ernest Enobong. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Hartquist talks about Charly Boy, the Nigerian entertainment industry and how Nollywood is ruling the African continent. He also talks about ‘Against All Odds’, the story of the first African to win the Heavyweight Boxing title – Gerrie Coetzee from South Africa, and his partnership with Kenddrie Utuk, who is the executive producer of the upcoming movie about Charly Boy, which will be directed by Mike Styles

What’s so compelling about the Charly Boy story for an American producer and where’s the target market and prospects for this particular biopic?

It is such a wonderful story about a very talented individual. You know Charly Boy is a popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, television presenter, publisher, and producer. One of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, he is best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions, notably ‘The Charly Boy Show’. This is the kind of story you could make up if you were writing fiction. It is a story that is unique in the way it is developed. It is very interesting that so many of his visions are not considered with American audiences, with European audiences, African audiences.

What’s the story premise you’re exploring and the project title?

We don’t really have a title now, but we are working on that. I think that when Mike and Synd, the Assistant Director, come to Nigeria they will finalise with the production and the studio we are going to be working with. We have so many names but we are just waiting to see which one we will use. But it is going to be interesting; and it is going to be a very successful movie.

Are you looking forward to working with Nollywood on the project, if so how?

Mike and Synd will be talking to some production companies in Lagos when they come. And they would choose which one they feel comfortable working with. So, we will be working with great talents in Nigerian. As you know, the Nigerian movie industry is making some great strides around the world. So, we are looking forward to the production of the biopic; and we can’t wait to come over there and begin to do the shooting of the film in Nigeria.

Who are the personalities attached to the projects so far?

We have a wish list and we want to keep that close to our chest until all negotiations are done. But you will see some big names that will complement the story. And we are going to be working with some Nollywood stars in the movie also.

What timeline are we looking at?

We hope to start shooting before the end of the year. It takes a while to get things going, so we hope to start production soon. We are talking about September or October, possibly.

How would you describe your experience working with Charly Boy so far?

I would say that it’s been fun. With Charly Boy, as Kenddrie Utuk says, ‘what you see is not what it is; but what it is, is what you see.’ So, it’s been so much fun working with him. Kenddrie Utuk spent times with him in Lagos, with Ernest; and they took some pictures. He looks great for his age. So, it will be a pleasure working with him, and I think people are really going to relate to that also. The interesting thing about the story is that a lot of people want to come from Africa to America; here we have a young man who leaves Africa, comes to America and then goes back to Nigeria with an American bride. And she never left. It is a very unique story. You know, Charly Boy’s father, Chukwudifu Oputa GCON, was a top Nigerian jurist who was Judge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He went back to Nigeria and his father had a job for him but he rejected it and said he wanted to be a musician. His father was shocked… So, I think a lot of the people in America would want to know how somebody who came from such wealth and opulence will be so humble…

What’s your opinion about the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood?

They are doing well. Obviously, with the Pandemic and few other challenges, electricity and so on, they are doing well. So, I think Nigerian filmmakers are doing well with all the difficulties they have. But I think they can always improve and do much better. As you know, Nollywood rules Africa. So, we have what it takes to make great movie; and music is also important. We have great music such as Afrobeat to power the movie. Afrobeat is very popular in America now. All the young kids, they sing to Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and others. Importantly, Charly Boy has great music to contribute to a great soundtrack for the movie. So, for me, it will be such a wonderful experience because I love music; I love films. I have actually been into two motion pictures. In the first one, I was an undergraduate student at the University of Southern California, USA. And there were so many movies with young, handsome stars – high school kids. So I was part of them in the film…

After this, what should we expect next?

We are currently working on other projects, the first one being, Against All Odds – the story of the first African to win the Heavyweight Boxing title – Gerrie Coetzee from South Africa. We are also working on a remarkable and exciting story about the 1968 Mexico Olympics. For the Gerrie Coetzee movie, legendary South African Director, Koos Roets, will be directing the movie which will be shot in South Africa, Monaco and in the USA. We believe they are exciting and compelling stories from Africa that highlights our diversity and our ability to tell amazing world class stories that cover many genres.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...