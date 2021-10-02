Why we are rehabilitating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way -Ibaze

The management of Omu Resort has revealed why it has embarked on massive rehabilitation of the popular Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way located at Bogije town in Ibeju Lekki local government area of Lagos State. According to the General Manager of Omu Resort, Moji Ibaze, the current overhauling of the road being done in collaboration with the Bogije Branch of Dredgers Association of Nigeria (DAN) is part of the resort’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Ibaze who recalled how deplorable the road used to be several years back said that the resort took it on itself to maintain the road annually after all overtures to the state government failed. Omu Resort, a family recreation, and learning centre is located at Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State. It boasts of several fun activities including a state-of-the-art freshwater Seaworld, Museum, Animal Kingdom, Green House, Wax Museum, and amusement rides.

Like this: Like Loading...