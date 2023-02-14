Why we are training youths in cuttingedge technology – NASENI

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive, Mohammad Haruna, has said the agency is training youths in cuttingedge technology to prepare them for the fourth industrial revolution. He said since the world is shifting to automated remote sensing, remote control and wireless operation, Nigerians cannot be left behind. According to him, Nigerian professionals and artisans need regular updates of skills to remain relevant, get employment, remain employed, or even create jobs for others.

Haruna made the submissions at the opening of NASENI Skill Acquisition Training and Youth Empowerment for 100 candidates in Ilaro, Ogun State. The EVC, represented by the Coordinating Director of Finance and Account Ibrahim Dauda, said Ogun was chosen because of its location, it is the industrial corridor for innovations. He said the state also shares borders with Lagos which is West Africa’s most populous productive and manufacturing centre. He said: “Development in cutting-edge technologies or frontier technologies are the innovations that are shaping the fourth industrial revolution. They are no doubt disrupting many things and introducing constant changes and standards.

