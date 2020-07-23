News

Why we awarded Abuja-Kaduna road to Julius Berger, by BPP

The Director-General (DG), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, yesterday said the project for the rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna road and other critical projects were awarded to Julius Berger because communities where they are sighted wanted the company to handle the projects.

The critical projects include the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna and the Lagos-Ibadan road construction. The DG disclosed this at an investigative hearing with the House of Representatives Committee on Works. He, however, said the BPP was not satisfied with the performance of Julius Berger (Nigeria) Plc, on the Abuja-Kaduna road project so far following inspection. The DG said: “I’m not happy with the work so far”, explaining that “there was an evaluation of the three projects and based on quality, Julius Berger was given the contract. “Quality is very important, so specification and quality requirements were considered. “In our review, where we thought Julius Berger priced a particular material expensive, we reduced it

