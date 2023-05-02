Health News

Why We Ban Indomie Noodles – NAFDAC

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it would begin the random testing of Indomie noodles, including the seasoning from the production facilities from Tuesday, promised that Nigerians will be duly updated with the outcome of the investigation.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of the Agency who made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday said Indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years back.

According to her, It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list.

New Telegraph, however, reports that this is coming on the heels of the recalling of Indomie products by Taiwan and Malaysian authorities, following the discovery of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing agent.

Adeyeye, who explained that the compound of interest was ethylene oxide said, already, the Director of the Food Lab Services Directorate has been engaged and has started working on the methodology for the analysis.

She said, “Indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC.

“What we are doing is an extra caution to ensure that the product is not smuggled in, and if so, our post-marketing surveillance would detect it. We also want to be sure that the spices used for the Indomie and other noodles in Nigeria are tested.

“That is what NAFDAC Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, FSAN, and Post Marketing Surveillance, PMS, are doing this week at the production facilities and in the market, respectively.” She added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) ethylene oxide is a colourless, highly reactive and flammable gas widely used as an intermediate in the production of various chemicals.

WHO, in a report, noted that findings from animal investigations, test systems, and epidemiological findings suggested an increase in the incidence of human cancer.

It also added that the report concludes that ethylene oxide should be considered a probable human carcinogen and that its levels in the environment should be kept as low as feasible.

Mariam Adebukola

