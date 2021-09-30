Why we can’t remit contributory pension deductions – Ogun

The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Moruf Afolabi Afuape, has explained why the state government is unable to remit contributory pension, cooperative and loan deductions of council workers for August. Afuape said the local government areas got N3,433,534,037.71 as revenue allocation from the Federal Government for August, lamenting that, the ministry could not meet up with the financial obligations of the councils totally N4.012bn. The commissioner stated this during the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting with the chairmen of the 20 councils. Afuape said the ministry was left with a deficit of N578,927,662. He said the ministry could not remit the monthly contributory pension of N201,738,504, cooperative and loans of N124,387,601, PAYE of N178,266,766 and 5 percent bond of N121,523,618 to cover up for the deficit.

