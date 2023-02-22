Why we celebrate Liwe Festival, by Oloja of Lagos

The Oloja of Lagos and the Alase of Ebute Iga, Olojo Kosoko has called for support for the annual Liwe Festival to boost culture and tourism in Ikorodu, Lagos State. He said Liwe Festival is regarded as one of the foremost festivals in Ikorodu Division that usher in all other festivals, including Logede Festival, Onike Festival, Egbe Singing Festival, Majowu Fraternity Group performance, and Imokin Fraternity Group Performance.

The respected traditional ruler stated this in an interview during this year’s edition of Liwe Festival which brough together sons and daughters of Ebute Igbala as well as friends and well wishers. The festival which was celebrated with culture and creativity, begins at Ebute Iga, Ikorodu water front where two boats depart the water front for unknown island.

“Liwe Festival is a long celebrated festival that is built around development – structural development, housing development of the various towns that are founded in Ikorodu division. And such town is the Ebute Iga itself. Liwe is a deity that has ability to stay in the water and also on land. And it is used to appease for the goodness of the land and send away evil. Liwe Festival is also regarded as one of the foremost festivals in Ikorodu Division that usher in all other festivals.

That is what we’ve done today being January of 2023. Usually, it is either celebrated towards the end of January or first week in February. So, because of the election in February, the political tension and activites, we don’t want to mix it up with cultural activities,” he said.

According to him, it was done early this year because of the political campaigns ahead of the coming elections. “So as not obstruct some other activities. That’s why we decided to do it earlier this year. So, the two boats have gone; very soon they will be coming back with the food of the deities that will stay on land. They’s gone to feed the deities that are staying in the water.

They are coming back with the food collected from the deities in the water to come and feed the deities on land. “So, it is the deity on land that will be celebrated this night and tomorrow morning. And the moment that one is done the other deities in other towns will start receiving appeasements. It is when they’ve start doing that, that is when you start seeing other festivals that would celebrated.

So this is the foremost and first festival to be celebrated in Lagos State.” He explained that Liwe Festival is a festival that celebrates celebrates six other festivals within it. “For instance, we have the Ologede Festival in it; we have the Onike Festival inside it; we have the Egbe Singing Festival inside; We also have the Majowu Fraternity Group performance, the Imokin Fraternity Group Performance; and the Female Group Performamnce as well as the Youth Wing performance inside it.

“So, every day these thing happen within 26 days. The day one was yesterday. But there are some days in this festival that are sacred; that the activities are just for the male folk alone. On the challenges, he said: “Tourism in its content is divided into various forms. When you say tourism, you look at hotels, accommodation, festivals, historical sites, traditional region sites and also man-made landmarks as well as natural landmarks.

“Right now the man-made economic development landmarks which is buildings, that is tied to the structural expansion of town, is having negative impact on traditional relics landmarks, because the government officials stay in their places, sit in their various offices, and they fail to relate with the traditional region leaders or head, for them to discuss where those important landmarks are sited.

The inability for them to sit down and discuss for them to make a proper layout of the structural development expansion thing that they are doing have resulted to the immediate removal and desytruction of those historical sites. And this is also hitting negatively on the traditional religion and cultural transformation of each of these communities because they rely on to perform those rituals, those traditional dances, those tradional things are no more in existence.

“What need to be done is that the Ministry of Tourism and the Directorate of Arts and Culture need to go back and start discussing with the traditional institutions on the various positions of those traditional landmarks.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...