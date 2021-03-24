News

Why we collected N189m ETLS from Air Peace –Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has explained reasons for collecting the sum of N189 million being ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and Comprehensive Imports Supervision Scheme (CISS) charges from Air Peace Airlines.

 

This was as the agency said that it acted within the limit of the nation’s fiscal policy.

 

However, NCS further clarified in a statement issued yesterday by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah that in line with  the Federal Government’s directive to grant reprieve to airlines registered in Nigeria and providing commercial air transport services duty-free importation on their aircrafts, engines, spare parts and components whether purchased or leased was strictly adhered to by the service.

 

The NCS issued the statement on heels of alleged remarks credited to the management of Air Peace to the effect that NCS was still collecting duty and VAT in defiance of the Federal Government’s executive order on commercial airplanes and spare parts.

 

The statement read in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to draw his attention to Section 39 of the Second Schedule of the Finance Act, as amended, which states that “Airlines registered in Nigeria and providing commercial air transport services are entitled to duty-free importation of their aircrafts, engines, spare parts and components whether purchased or leased.”

