Why we conducted parallel congress in Lagos – Tugbodo, factional chair

A factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mrs. Beatrice Tugbobo, has claimed the group’s parallel congress last Saturday was in line with the APC constitution.

 

Tugbobo emerged as Chairman of the party in a factional congress held by a group loyal to former Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

 

Thegroup, known as AMCO, held it’s exercise at Devine Center Baptist Academy Compound, Obanikoro, Lagos, and the congress produced Tugbobo as the APC chairman and Wasiu Adeyemi Sulaimon as Legal Adviser.

 

Briefing journalists, Tugbobo, who admitted that there were factions in Lagos APC, said the constitution stipulated that the congress could be held by consensus arrangement or election.

 

The former Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area said, “According to the constitution of the APC, you can conduct your congresses whether by consensus or by voting andtheagreementfrom the National Headquarters

