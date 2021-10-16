News

Why we created new metropolitan authorities for Kaduna – El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday disclosed that his administration created new metropolitan authorities for Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria because government needs to be pragmatic in managing these cities. He also promised to complete his tenure in 2023 as strongly as he began the first tenure in 2015, explaining that he considers the closing stages as important as any to providing good governance. Speaking at Sir Kashim House, Kaduna, after swearing- in two new High Court judges, members of statutory commissions and other officials, the governor noted that: “I am delighted to administer the oaths of office for the various categories of officials recently appointed to help us in the service of the people of Kaduna State.

‘‘These responsibilities impose a high burden on these officials, but they are crucial to the effective discharge of the governance agenda of the Kaduna State Government in this final lap of our two tenures of office. “This explains why we are still introducing reforms, backing them up with laws and implementing them. We have initiated many reforms as we pursue progressive attainments.

While we do not assume that we can change everything in eight years, we have positively amended as many institutions, laws and practices as we can.” El-Rufai explained that; “majority of the residents of Kaduna State now live in the three major cities of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria. He said that to provide the necessary services and facilities for residents, these cities have to be administered integrated, organic cities.

