Why we cut Mambilla power project to 1,500 megawatts — FG

Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, yesterday, explained that the federal government reduced the capacity of the Mambilla power project to 1500 megawatts to make it bankable and acceptable to the lenders. Mamma stated this at the National Assembly, Abuja, when he appeared before members of the Senate Committee on Power. He said: “We discovered that the 3050 megawatts is not visible. We have sent officials to China to review the project and the memo is on the table of Mr President waiting for approval. “The idea of rescoping the project is to make it bankable. The market that we are operating today in Nigeria is different from the market that was operated when the Mambilla project was conceived.

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]
Clark: Why restructuring should precede 2023 general elections

Chairman of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday said that the loud agitations for justice, equity and fair play in the polity has made it imperative that Nigeria should be restructured ahead of the 2023 general elections. The elder statesman gave the explanation when he received a delegation of […]
Fired US policeman pleads not guilty in Andre Hill’s killing, bond set at $3 million

  A former Ohio police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man, the latest in a series of killings that have raised questions of racial injustice in U.S. law enforcement. At the hearing in Franklin County court, Judge Elizabeta Saken agreed to […]

