Why we cut Mambilla power project to 1,500 megawatts — FG

Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, yesterday, explained that the federal government reduced the capacity of the Mambilla power project to 1500 megawatts to make it bankable and acceptable to the lenders. Mamma stated this at the National Assembly, Abuja, when he appeared before members of the Senate Committee on Power. He said: “We discovered that the 3050 megawatts is not visible. We have sent officials to China to review the project and the memo is on the table of Mr President waiting for approval. “The idea of rescoping the project is to make it bankable. The market that we are operating today in Nigeria is different from the market that was operated when the Mambilla project was conceived.
