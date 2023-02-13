News

Why we decided to endorse Atiku, by northern youths

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Arewa TikTok Media Influencers have endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar Addressing a press conference in Kano yesterday, the group’s Chairman Sharfaddeen Bature said they decided to support the ex-Vice President because they believe he has the answers to the problems of the country, not because he is a northerner.

The social media influencers who are mainly below 40 said they are disappointed that the Muhammadu Buhari they claimed they laboured to bring to power has failed to deliver. Bature said: “In 2015, northern voters and those from other regions trusted Buhari to lead our nation into a future in which we will live secure lives and pursue livelihoods in a united Nigeria whose resources would be protected by leaders. “Regrettably, for seven years or so, every Nigerian has fallen victim to the APC’s deteriorating standards of living as politicians have fleeced the poor. “Poverty, hunger, unemployment and starvation are stalking millions of homes, inflation is making life difficult by the day.” According to him, young Nigerians are losing hope of being employed.

 

Our Reporters

