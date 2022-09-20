News

Why we decided to recruit 2,500 new teachers, by Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

The Osun State government has said it decided to recruit 2,500 new teachers to address the causative factors responsible for the state’s poor performances in external examinations.

The government also explained that the state introduced the Board of Governors in schools to strengthen the supervisory departments of the ministry and relevant agencies.

The Commissioner for Education Folorunsho Oladoyin said this at a press conference in Osogbo on Monday. Oladoyin said the Adegboyega Oyetola administration had taken steps to reposition the education sector for better results, adding that a number of measures had been introduced by the Ministry of Education.

He said the measures included the introduction of a centralized admission system involving the re-introduction of Placement Examina-tions (Common Entrance Exams) for candidates intending to gain admission to JSS 1 and SSS 1 of Public Secondary Schools respectively.

The commissioner added that the new admission process was introduced with a view to standardizing and sanitizing the process of admitting teachable students into the state’s secondary schools

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

