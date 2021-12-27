News

Why we declared lawmaker’s seat vacant, by Imo Assembly

Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State House of Assembly, having sacked Mr. Tochukwu Okereke, the member representing Ngor Okpala state constituency for absconding from duty, has further explained why the seat was declared vacant. The Assembly noted that Okereke is not challenged by ill-health or any debilitating encumbrances, but is living hale and hearty at Abuja while abdicating his legislative duties in Imo State. In 2019, Okereke was reported to have made 49 appearances in the House and in 2020, he attended plenary only 14 times. And in 2021, he made no appearance up to the time he was sent packing from the House. Giving further clarification to the sack of Okereke, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, through his media aide, Ifeanyi Onyeka, he said. “Again, the declaration of the seat of the honorable member for Ngor Okpala vacant by the House is a purely constitutional issue in respect of which the speaker had no discretion to exercise to the contrary. “Following a motion moved by the member representing Ideato South, the House went into full debate on the merits of the motion, calling for the declaration of the seat vacant owing to the fact that the former member had barely caused appearance at plenary since Chief Emeka Ihedioha left office as Governor of Imo State.”

“The motion which caused the speaker to pause proceedings for about 10 minutes as he called on the Clerk of the House to produce records evidencing the habitual absenteeism of the former member, was resolved in favour of the constitution as it gained the vote of the members of the House.”

 

