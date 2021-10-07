Why we demolished structures in Zaria, by Aviation College

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, yesterday said it was forced to demolish some structures on its plot of land to enable it embark on an expansion to meet up with the new status of the institution. The college also said that the land in question was encroached upon for over two decades now by illegal occupiers. A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the College, Balarabe Mohammed, also disclosed that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has upgraded the College to a Regional Training Centre of Excellence. He therefore said plans are underway to expand its runway to accommodate bigger aircraft. Muhammed also said that the foremost Aviation Training School will accommodate bigger aircraft when the runway is expanded.
Related Articles
Biden tells Putin: US no longer ‘rolling over’
President Joe Biden on Thursday told Russia that the United States would no longer be “rolling over” in the face of aggressive action by Moscow, declaring a new, tough approach by Washington. Visiting the State Department, Biden also promised to repair alliances and engage with the world again. “American leadership” must meet rising authoritarianism […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kogi council poll: We won’t use Card Reader – SIEC
Muhammad Bashir Lokoja The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has said it would not use card readers for the conduct of Local Government Election scheduled to hold on December 12, in the state. The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Maman Nda Eri, stated this yesterda y, during the commission’s media conference, in Lokoja. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu preaches love, unity
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Christians across the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. According to Kalu, the Easter season is a good opportunity for Christians to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the holy Bible. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)