Why we demolished structures in Zaria, by Aviation College

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, yesterday said it was forced to demolish some structures on its plot of land to enable it embark on an expansion to meet up with the new status of the institution. The college also said that the land in question was encroached upon for over two decades now by illegal occupiers. A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the College, Balarabe Mohammed, also disclosed that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has upgraded the College to a Regional Training Centre of Excellence. He therefore said plans are underway to expand its runway to accommodate bigger aircraft. Muhammed also said that the foremost Aviation Training School will accommodate bigger aircraft when the runway is expanded.

