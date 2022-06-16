Business

Why we developed digital tools for media safety –Onyegbuna

Concerned about the rate of attacks on journalists and journalism especially the evolving digital journalism, a technology firm, Paradigm Initiative, has said it has come up with new digital tools to journalists and their jobs. According to the firm, endangered journalist and media platform can report to the appropriate authorities through the tools tagged ‘Ayeta and Reporti’ for quick intervention and protection against both online and physical attacks. Speaking to New Telegraph about the digital tools, the Programs & IT Officer, Paradigm Initiative, Angela Onyegbuna, noted that there are reports of varying degrees of cyber bully of journalists, saying more journalists are facing severe digital attacks on daily basis. According to her, such digital attacks on journalists should be first tackled with technologies, stating the need to devise new technologies to protect journalists while carrying out their jobs. She said this would prevent the journalists from physical attacks which mostly emanate from online.

Onyegbuna said that the government also had to guarantee the safety of journalists by making the environment conducive for them to practice and grant their total freedom. Apart from attacking individual journalist, it was gathered that some online media platforms are also attacked as cyber attackers and government agents influence domain hosts to pull down stories and or shut down websites arbitrarily. The IT expert noted that the press freedom are being suppressed in Nigeria. She said: “Although freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, it has been steadily deteriorating in Nigeria, with rights violations ranging from media sanctions to the arrest of journalists. “The country has seen the emergence of legislative attempts to limit free expression. This is not a welcoming environment for true journalism.

More information on the state of freedom of expression and digital security in Nigeria can be found in the paradigm initiative annual report, LONDA – Digital Rights and Inclusion in Africa.” Speaking on the need for new technology to tackle the digital attack on journalists, Onyegbuna said: “Technology is changing the way journalists work, increasing efficiency and automating tasks. However, there are concerns about suppression of free expression, online harassment, monitoring and extrajudicial surveillance of journalists. “Journalists’ safety, including digital safety, is a widespread public concern.

Digital security is essential for journalists and their sources. If we value the free flow of information, then the safety of journalists is important. When it becomes safe to practice true journalism, society benefits. “However, with the rise of digital platforms, it has become more difficult to ensure journalist safety. New vulnerabilities have emerged. “Although duty bearers are responsible for enforcing rights protection, everyone including journalists also has individual and personal responsibility to protect themselves.” Meanwhile, she explained that the digital tools developed by her company tagged ‘Ayeta and Riporti’ are part of effort to curb digital attack on media and ensure the safety of journalists especially those publishing online.

 

