Why we didn’t join ASUU strike, by Kwara varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expressed its backing for the ongoing strike in public universities. But the Chairman Dr. Shehu Salahu said in a statement they decided not to join the strike because of the challenges facing the state-owned university. Salahu, who sought the understanding of the national body, urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the union. He said: “As a young branch just admitted to the ASUU fold, KWASU has challenges owing to our funding status of zero subventions for about seven years ago. The branch relies on internally generated revenue (IGR) as well as loans from banks to run the university. This situation is detrimental in no small measure to the system. KWASU is relatively a new branch and our members are gradually being initiated into the ASUU philosophy, tradition and procedures.”

