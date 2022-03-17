Why we didn’t join ASUU strike, by Kwara varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expressed its backing for the ongoing strike in public universities. But the Chairman Dr. Shehu Salahu said in a statement they decided not to join the strike because of the challenges facing the state-owned university. Salahu, who sought the understanding of the national body, urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the union. He said: “As a young branch just admitted to the ASUU fold, KWASU has challenges owing to our funding status of zero subventions for about seven years ago. The branch relies on internally generated revenue (IGR) as well as loans from banks to run the university. This situation is detrimental in no small measure to the system. KWASU is relatively a new branch and our members are gradually being initiated into the ASUU philosophy, tradition and procedures.”
Related Articles
ICPC recovers N1.1bn in Q1, 2021
…seizes 29 buildings, 13 businesses The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that over N1.1 billion was forfeited to the Federal Government between January and March, 2021. This was revealed in a document read by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, when the Senate Committee on Senate Anti-Corruption […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Convention: Youths ‘ll seek leadership positions –Abiola
Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC), will vie for offices in the forthcoming National Convention of the party. A member of the South West Caucus of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee, Rinsola Abiola, stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today monitored in Lagos. She stressed that the move is in furtherance […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SIFAX begins dredging to berth container barges
SIFAX Group has begun the dredging of waterside of one of its terminals in preparation for berthing of barges at the terminal. It was leant that the decision to dredge the waterside was part of efforts to grow profitability in 2021, Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Ojo, said in Lagos that SBT Trinity terminal had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)