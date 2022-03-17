News

Why we didn’t join ASUU strike, by Kwara varsity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expressed its backing for the ongoing strike in public universities. But the Chairman Dr. Shehu Salahu said in a statement they decided not to join the strike because of the challenges facing the state-owned university. Salahu, who sought the understanding of the national body, urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the union. He said: “As a young branch just admitted to the ASUU fold, KWASU has challenges owing to our funding status of zero subventions for about seven years ago. The branch relies on internally generated revenue (IGR) as well as loans from banks to run the university. This situation is detrimental in no small measure to the system. KWASU is relatively a new branch and our members are gradually being initiated into the ASUU philosophy, tradition and procedures.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC recovers N1.1bn in Q1, 2021

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…seizes 29 buildings, 13 businesses   The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that over N1.1 billion was forfeited to the Federal Government between January and March, 2021.   This was revealed in a document read by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, when the Senate Committee on Senate Anti-Corruption […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Youths ‘ll seek leadership positions –Abiola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC), will vie for offices in the forthcoming National Convention of the party. A member of the South West Caucus of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee, Rinsola Abiola, stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today monitored in Lagos. She stressed that the move is in furtherance […]
News

SIFAX begins dredging to berth container barges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

SIFAX Group has begun the dredging of waterside of one of its terminals in preparation for berthing of barges at the terminal. It was leant that the decision to dredge the waterside was part of efforts to grow profitability in 2021, Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Ojo, said in Lagos that SBT Trinity terminal had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica