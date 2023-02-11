Why we didn’t take fuel, naira crises to streets–Wabba

The immediate past president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has given reasons he failed to rally Nigerian workers to the streets to express their displeasure and disappointment in the new naira and petrol crises, which have thrown the country into turmoil. Wabba spoke, while delivering his speech at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Congress, which saw Comrade Joseph Ajaero stepping in as the new President of the NLC. According to him, Congress was being careful not to play into the “theory” that it was trying to mobilise Nigerians to scuttle the forthcoming general elections scheduled to hold in a few weeks under the guise of protesting the two burning issues.

He said; “There is a theory that possibly labour is working towards making sure that the forthcoming election does not take place in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. “That is why labour has restrained itself from taking to the streets in a bid to making sure we have a peaceful transition because we fought for democracy, we supported democracy, we shed our blood for democracy, and therefore we will continue to support democracy.” Wabba also raised concerns that some policies implemented by the federal government were working against the daily survival of the masses rather than making their lives better.

“Some of these policies are actually counter-productive. Instead of creating jobs, some of these policies are actually making us to lose even the decent jobs that we have. “Most importantly is the issue of deepening and worsening poverty as contained in the recent statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics, which pegged 52.9 percent of Nigerians, which is about 133 million people, as multidimensionality poor. “Basically, every support and policy must target addressing the issue of poverty in our society because even the working class are also now affected. Any of our workers receiving N30,000 as salary is living below poverty line,” he said

