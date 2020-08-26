Why we disqualified Obaseki as APC flag bearer in Edo –Etta

Ntufam Hilliad Etta is a former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on why Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was screened out by the party. CLEMENT JAMES reports

Earlier on, you introduced yourself as the immediate past acting national chairman of the APC. Can you please explain how you became a national chairman?

Well, when the court decided that the erstwhile National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had been suspended by his ward, and the Court of Appeal agreed with the court of the first instance, members of the National Working Committee immediately resorted to the constitution of the party, and the constitution of the party is very clear as to the succession in times of assault. And the constitution clearly spells out that the Deputy National Chairman from the zone of the National Chairman would act in the absence of the National Chairman.

At that time, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was incapacitated and the constitution further states that in the event that he cannot act, that members of the National Working Committee shall choose among themselves who to act as the National Chairman, and in that regard, 17 out of 20 members of the National Working Committee invited me to act as the National Chairman and that was until when the presidential pronouncement of the dissolution of the National Working Committee.

But there were issues when the National Secretary wanted to take over the leadership of the party?

Well, you need to consult our constitution.

The National Secretary is in charge of the secretariat and to be very candid, at that time he was not the National Secretary because the National Secretary at the time was Arch. Waziri Bulama.

The person that laid claim, albeit unconstitutionally and illegally, was the erstwhile Deputy National Secretary. Now, secretaries are not in the succession of the national chairman.

In fact, secretaries are not in the succession of any chairman of our party and so it was a travesty and unconstitutional.

There has been news flying recently that Adams Oshiomhole was coming back as the National Chairman. Would that have been possible?

I don’t know about bringing back Adams Oshiomhole but I must tell you this – since the presidential pronouncement, we have not been consulted. Even some of us who are still zonal chairmen, and even when we say we will not approach the court for redress for the sake of the party.

The National Vice Chairmen of the party were elected with two mandates. As members of the National Working Committee which was presidentially dissolved, but they were also elected as chairmen of their zones and zonal executive committees have not been dissolved.

So, they remain chairmen of their various zones. So I will tell you that they have never been consulted even after the dissolution of the NWC, which is quite sad. It gives an impression of a coup because in the military culture when you take over, it is a zero-sum enterprise; every other person that was there has to be liquidated and that is the kind of posture that we see even in the Caretaker Committee.

As the National Vice Chairman and the South-South Zonal Chairman, why were you not able to resolve the issues between Oshiomhole and Obaseki before he decamped to PDP?

Well, politics is driven by personal interest and there are local issues and national issues, or even zonal issues. Sometimes, issues thread through those hierarchies.

It will not be true that efforts were not made for the reconciliation of the issues in Edo state. Unfortunately, those efforts perhaps were not enough and it culminated into Obaseki leaving the party, which is his right and nobody can divest him of that constitutional right.

And so we’ll have an election between our candidate, Pastor Ize- Iyamu and the candidate of the PDP which is the governor of Edo state, Obaseki. It is as simple as that. Elections must be contested by people. It just so happens that in this instance the candidate of PDP was once the candidate of the APC and the candidate of the APC was once the candidate of the PDP.

That is, unfortunately, one of the recurrent decimals of our political firmament given the level of our political development. Do you think that those things your former National Chairman, Oshiomhole said about Ize-Iyamu in the last election will not affect his chances?

What you say because you want your candidate to be elected into office in most cases could be very damaging. No politician in Nigeria can claim that in the event that you are canvassing for your candidate, that you have not said terrible things about candidates of the opposing party.

And so I cannot imagine that having selected Obaseki at the time as a candidate of the party that Adams Oshiomhole will allow the PDP candidate, no matter who he was at the time, to come and take the seat that he was vacating.

So you must put it in that perspective. I am not completely in support of the personalization of political contest in Nigeria. I believe that we must grow out of personalizing political contest; that we must bring issues that have bearing on the people and of the country into focus and prominence in contesting for political offices.

Having been part of those who were trying to resolve the issues between Oshiomhole and Obaseki, would you open up on those things that did not allow them to reconcile before Obaseki moved to PDP?

First of all, let me tell you something. There is a misconception which of course is politically profitable to governor Obaseki, that there was an attempt by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to teleguide governor Obaseki and become a godfather. It is far from the truth.

The truth is that when Obaseki took over power, he decided that the politicians who made him governor were expendable and it was in the defense of these politicians that the friction became evident between the two. Now, one can freely say that Oshiomhole was fighting the battle not for himself but for the political class of Edo APC. Now I know of godfathers and I know of godfatherism. Godfatherism is a system of teleguiding and remote controlling someone who may have benefitted from either your political structure or resource to get into office.

This never happened because one, one of the things that godfathers do in Nigeria is that they will always nominate people into your cabinet or nominate people to work with you.

Governor Obaseki himself has accepted that Adams Oshiomhole had only one Commissioner in Edo state and if you don’t know, let me tell you even until very late in the life of his administration, he never constituted boards of parastatals and companies in Edo state, so there was no opportunity for the supposed godfather to have nominated people into these institutions.

So the question is: in what area was the thread of teleguiding or remote controlling?

Was it in the business of governance or those who could help him supervise the governance of Edo? It is easy to talk about godfatherism because Nigerians will always like to listen to such things.

But I will like that when they hear these kinds of things, they do a bit of interrogation because I am a politician and I know we like to play with the intelligence of people. I may not completely subscribe to that, in fact, I don’t subscribe to that.

But most politicians like to play with the intelligence of those they are supposed to lead. It is not true that the issues of Edo bother on godfatherism. What is true is that Governor Obaseki refused to accommodate the politicians who helped him into the office and in an attempt to bridge that gap; acrimony erupted between himself and the former national chairman.

Obaseki was qualified to run as governor on the platform of APC but he was screened out in the last screening exercise. Was he not qualified?

Now, I was a member of the National Working Committee, not the screening committee. We selected the screening committee and we made sure they were Nigerians of impeccable character.

You know we had just come out of the Bayelsa experience and we decided that anybody that will pass through the refinery of the contest in our party must show absolute transparency in terms of his certifications and his claim and given that even the PDP had earlier taken Obaseki to court and they were ruled out of time, and not because they did not have a provable case. So when all of these things came to us, we decided to play on the side of caution. So that is exactly what happened.

It was the PDP that told us that Obaseki had three credits and so could not have been admitted into the University of Ibadan. It was the PDP that actually told us because they took him to court.

So when he came the second time, we now said these are some the things that PDP took you to court and we want all of those gaps to be filled and in the wisdom of the screening committee, Governor Obaseki was unable to fill those gaps. That was the reason for his disqualification.

