Why we don’t have crisis in Gombe – Gov

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has said that his government has been able to maintain lasting peace in the state because of its organised security system, which he said starts with traditional institutions in the various communities to the state level. Yahaya made this disclosure in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Asked how he had been able to maintain the peace in a state located in the volatile North-East region of the country, the governor said: “We tried as much as possible to guide our people to live in peace and harmony, despite our differences, religious, ethnic and other social differences that normally cause rifts among the people. And we’ve got the understanding of our people.

And with the support of the security agencies, we’ve been able to relate and manage security in Gombe State and we’re happy. And we shall try to sustain that going forward. “We have a security management committee that is now from head to toe, meaning at the traditional level, from the ward to districts, to the emirates and chiefdoms up to the state level; we share information, and we’ll manage whatever decision we take from head to toe; and as a result of which we nip problems emanating in the bud; we don’t allow it to escalate to get to a level that could be alarming.” On how he had been able to manage the spread of Coronavirus and cholera outbreaks in his state, Governor Yahaya said his government had put in place a robust task force headed by a renowned virologist that was saddled with the responsibility of managing the outbreaks in line with the recommendations made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Asked for comments on happenings in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor disagreed with the view that the party was enmeshed in crisis.

