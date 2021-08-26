News

Why we don’t have crisis in Gombe – Gov

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has said that his government has been able to maintain lasting peace in the state because of its organised security system, which he said starts with traditional institutions in the various communities to the state level. Yahaya made this disclosure in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Asked how he had been able to maintain the peace in a state located in the volatile North-East region of the country, the governor said: “We tried as much as possible to guide our people to live in peace and harmony, despite our differences, religious, ethnic and other social differences that normally cause rifts among the people. And we’ve got the understanding of our people.

And with the support of the security agencies, we’ve been able to relate and manage security in Gombe State and we’re happy. And we shall try to sustain that going forward. “We have a security management committee that is now from head to toe, meaning at the traditional level, from the ward to districts, to the emirates and chiefdoms up to the state level; we share information, and we’ll manage whatever decision we take from head to toe; and as a result of which we nip problems emanating in the bud; we don’t allow it to escalate to get to a level that could be alarming.” On how he had been able to manage the spread of Coronavirus and cholera outbreaks in his state, Governor Yahaya said his government had put in place a robust task force headed by a renowned virologist that was saddled with the responsibility of managing the outbreaks in line with the recommendations made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Asked for comments on happenings in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor disagreed with the view that the party was enmeshed in crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi gov flags off construction of 5,000 housing units

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has laid the foundation for the construction of 5,000 housing units for vulnerable persons In the state.   The project, sited along Zauro road, would be in collaboration with the state and African Nations Development Programme (ANDP), which would provide funds for the work.   The governor, who said […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Lawan meet over insecurity, APC crisis

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  P resident of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to frontally address the security situation in the country, especially in the north.     Briefing newsmen after the closed door meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Lawan, who warned the service chiefs to either perform of get sacked, also disclosed […]
News Top Stories

Sanusi: I’m going to Oxford on fellowship, not Azare

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that he has no plans whatsoever of relocating to Azare, Bauchi State from Lagos, rather he would go to Oxford University in the UK on a Fellowship Programme.   The dethroned Emir Sanusi who was reported of nursing plans of permanently relocating to Azare, insisted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica