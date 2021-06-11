Why we endorse power shift in Anambra, by Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo sociopolitical group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in Anambra State, has said that the organisation was canvassing the zoning of Anambra governorship seat in order to promote peace and harmony in the state. Speaking yesterday in Nnewi during a oneday town hall meeting on the zoning system in Anambra State, Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, Prince Emeka Ododeme, said the agreement on zoning was made since 2017, when traditional rulers in the state, as well as the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the elders council, agreed that the governorship slot would be rotational.

“In 2017, all traditional rulers, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elders’ council and the ASTU, held meetings at different times, affirming that the governorship slot should be rotated among the three districts viz: Central, North and South. The Central took its shot under Peter Obi.

The North is completing its slot under Obiano. Now, we canvass that the South should take its turn, based on that agreement. “We urge political parties to key into this agreement, and pick their flag bearers accordingly; because, today, the sentiment in any Anambra person is that any political party that does not field its candidate from Anambra South is being unfair and unjust,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...