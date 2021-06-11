News

Why we endorse power shift in Anambra, by Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The apex Igbo sociopolitical group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in Anambra State, has said that the organisation was canvassing the zoning of Anambra governorship seat in order to promote peace and harmony in the state. Speaking yesterday in Nnewi during a oneday town hall meeting on the zoning system in Anambra State, Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, Prince Emeka Ododeme, said the agreement on zoning was made since 2017, when traditional rulers in the state, as well as the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the elders council, agreed that the governorship slot would be rotational.

“In 2017, all traditional rulers, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elders’ council and the ASTU, held meetings at different times, affirming that the governorship slot should be rotated among the three districts viz: Central, North and South. The Central took its shot under Peter Obi.
The North is completing its slot under Obiano. Now, we canvass that the South should take its turn, based on that agreement. “We urge political parties to key into this agreement, and pick their flag bearers accordingly; because, today, the sentiment in any Anambra person is that any political party that does not field its candidate from Anambra South is being unfair and unjust,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igbo youths ask IGP to re-arrest CUPP Spokesman

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Igbo Youth Congress (IYC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed to re-arrest the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, to save the country from imminent crisis. The call was contained in a statementissuedbytheNational President of the socio-political organization, Dr. Stephen Nwafor, whichwasobtained by our correspondent. […]
News Top Stories

UNILAG Senate names Ogunsola new Acting VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Akeem Nafiu

Following the directive of the Federal Government to the Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, to appoint an acting vice chancellor for the institution, the Senate yesterday named Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the new acting vice-chancellor.   That was even as the Chairman of Channel Television, Mr. John Momoh was announced as the acting […]
News

Rivers tops as NCDC records 160 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rivers was top of the list of new states with coronavirus infections on Saturday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 160 new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for October 3, 2020. While 42 new positive samples were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica