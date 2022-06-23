Why we established Japanese Language, Culture Centre at UNIABUJA -VC

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’allah, has said the establishment of a Japanese Language and Culture Institute at the university was primarily aimed at assisting Nigeria emulate Japan’s technology and scientific development.

Na’allah made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) First Chair event with the theme, “Post World War II : Reconstruction and Economic Development in Japan-Lesson for Nigeria.”

He said: “The University of Abuja understands the importance of instilling in our students the spirit that will lead them to succeed in life. You see around the world that such spirit is the Japanese.

“This is a nation that has not got so much in resources but has focused on human resources to make sure that it is at the top of the whole world and consistently continues to develop and we think that young Nigerians should learn from this.

“So the University of Abuja has established the Japanese Language and Culture Institute and we teach the Japanese language along with options to our students and JICA is now working with us closely to make the university a major centre for Japanese language, education and culture in Nigeria.”

The Japanese Ambassador, HE Matsunaga Kazuyoshi said Japan did not only modernize and create a rich, prosperous, free and democratic country focusing on the rule of law, but it also ensured to maintain its tradition and identities which has earned Japan a place as the first non-Western country to become a developed country.

