Why we focus on empowerment, women development in Edo, by First Lady

The wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Philip-Shaibu has described her economic empowerment and development programmes for women in the state as a deliberate strategy to provide economic safety webs for women, who are usually the vulnerable group in every society.

Mrs. Shaibu stated this yesterday in Edo North, where she empowered no fewer than 39 women selected across the six local government areas in Edo North, who are benefitted of her quarterly skill acquisition and empowerment programme in the state.

She said the gesture was designed to improve the economic status of every Edo woman, saying: “My slogan is to constantly and on a daily basis empower one Edo woman. That is what I wish to be remembered for.

By the time you continuously empower one Edo woman daily you would have succeeded in empowering all the generation of Edo women.” “The multiplier effect of this action is far reaching because when you empower one woman you are empowering a generation. I have started this initiative from our own Edo North with the support and approval of the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who has given me the permission and key to manage the Edo North crowd.” Mrs. Shaibu, who noted that development is the goal of political, economic and corporate governance, hinted that the programme was designed in the form of apprenticeship/ rehabilitation programme for women in Edo North.

