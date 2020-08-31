Why we have to increase DStv tariff, by MultiChoice

Pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has said that its decision to increase the tariff on its DStv and GOtv packages was informed by economic realities of the time and survival strategies.

According to the company, the tariff increase, which was to take effect from September 1, became imperative for its business sustainability and continuity.

While noting that it had made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices, the company in a statement released yesterday said: “However, in order to ensure the sustainability of the business, we have to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well increased content and operational costs.

As such, we have reviewed the price of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers.”

The statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Ugbe, as saying that: “To arrive at the decision to adjust prices, we took into account many factors, including the impact on the customer, current inflation, which stands at 12.82 per cent, the highest in 27 months; content costs and efficiencies within the company.

Please, be assured that we have worked hard to keep this year’s tariffs manageable.” MultiChoice added that its packages would continue to be available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety.

To this end, it said only the prices of some of the bouquets had been reviewed upwards while the lower bouquets had been left untouched.

