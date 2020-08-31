News

Why we have to increase DStv tariff, by MultiChoice

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has said that its decision to increase the tariff on its DStv and GOtv packages was informed by economic realities of the time and survival strategies.

 

According to the company, the tariff increase, which was to take effect from September 1, became imperative for its business sustainability and continuity.

 

While noting that it had made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices, the company in a statement released yesterday said: “However, in order to ensure the sustainability of the business, we have to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well increased content and operational costs.

 

As such, we have reviewed the price of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers.”

 

The statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Ugbe, as saying that: “To arrive at the decision to adjust prices, we took into account many factors, including the impact on the  customer, current inflation, which stands at 12.82 per cent, the highest in 27 months; content costs and efficiencies within the company.

 

Please, be assured that we have worked hard to keep this year’s tariffs manageable.” MultiChoice added that its packages would continue to be available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety.

 

To this end, it said only the prices of some of the bouquets had been reviewed upwards while the lower bouquets had been left untouched.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s refineries record N154bn loss in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) broke a 43-year-old jinx as it published the first ever audited report since its establishment in 1977. From the report, it was revealed that Kaduna refinery recorded zero revenue in 2018. Despite posting zero revenue, the Kaduna refinery, the 2018 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of the corporation published on […]
News

Govt has no money for aviation infrastructure – Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, yesterday defended the plans by the Federal Government to concession some major airports across the country, saying government has no money to invest in aviation infrastructure. This is coming as Director- General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf, said the agency would review concessions at all the airport terminals […]
News

Scorecard: What Sadiya Farooq Has Done in One Year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I recall when the president announced the creation of a new ministry known as the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, there was a bit of scepticism in the polity. It was argued in some quarters that the president in creating the new Ministry was duplicating portfolios by creating jobs for the “boys.” One […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: