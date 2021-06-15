Why we held Yoruba nation rally in 174 countries, by YOV

A diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), yesterday gave reasons for the global rally held on Saturday, June 12, in 174 countries across the six continents of the world. Speaking in one of the rallies held in Johannesburg,

South Africa, Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, in his speech, said the Yoruba group had since October 1, 2020 made overreaching quests for an exit from Nigeria because of the glaring administrative imbalance of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years.

The YOV scribe said the clamour for a Yoruba nation became imperative amidst various imbalances in administrative structure and employment, evil amalgamation treaty, continuous violation of human rights, nepotism, corruption, injustice, insecurity and terrorism under President Buhari’s watch. Okanlomo also added that the rally was a testimony of the resolve of Yoruba in the Diaspora to uncoupling the South- West from Nigeria, thereby putting their destiny in their own hands.

While condemning the Igangan massacre, YOV described the attack as a predetermined carnage that had undermined the efforts of the police and other security agencies, stressing that the blood of those killed would always seek justice.

“Terrorism is now at its worst level in the history of our nation, it has reached an unacceptable level, indeed at alarming level, particularly if we consider the Igangan carnage, and it is time to ask the Fulani to go home.

Those of us abroad are tired. We couldn’t come back home because the reports back home are very scary.”

Okanlomo, however, dismissed as untenable the belief that Nigeria’s unity was sacred, stressing that those working against Yoruba nation’s struggle were betrayers.

Like this: Like Loading...