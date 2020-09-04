‘Why we honoured Pantami’

After careful and painstaking assessment of the efforts of current Federal Executive Council (FEC) Ministers, Muslim News Nigeria has announced the choice of the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as the best performing Muslim Minister in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari. Recall that Pantami was sworn-in as a Minister of the Federal Republic on August 21, 2019, for the first time alongside 42 others charged with different portfolios.

Their tenure as Ministers is expected to run with that of the federal administration till 2023. Pantami was previously the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) before his appointment in 2019. NITDA is one of the agencies under the Dr Pantami-led Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. Muslim News Nigeria believes that the respected Islamic scholar who goes to work with his faith has recorded unprecedented achievements within a year.

These achievements were realized by implementing Digital Economy Projects for Digital Nigeria and resolving some key issues that had been lingering for over a decade. In the last one year, Dr Pantami has transformed the ministry and is working to establish it firmly to compete favourably with its counterparts in other countries.

The academic also combines his ministerial duties with Islamic propagation, and does not allow the two to mix or hamper each other. Despite being an Islamic scholar, he doesn’t allow religious bias and sentiment take away his knack for professionalism and merit.

Dr Pantami has lots of Islamic programmes and lectures he attends to, after his daily official work schedule in his avowed mission of guiding people to the right path and educating them on Islamic principles. Muslim News notes that during the month of the Ramadan Fast, he held series of Islamic events, which took a different dimension due to the prevailing condition of COVID-19 in the country. Most of his lectures held online and were transmitted via his social media handles.

