Why we kidnapped Anambra monarch – Suspects

Some suspected members of a kidnap gang have confessed that they abducted the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, to take over the oil proceeds of the community. Nnaji was kidnapped on November 15, 2021, when gunmen invaded his palace at midnight and razed his building. But the Special Forces of the Nigerian Naval Base, Onitsha, raided the Ochan forest camp of the hoodlums at 1.20am on Friday, killing 12 of the suspects and arresting six of them. During interrogation on Monday, one of the suspects, Victor Ibenegbu, aka Network, 32, said his gang was behind the serial killings and arsons in the community. He said: “We abducted the Igwe because he did not allow us to control the oil proceeds in our community. Because we wanted to be in charge of the proceeds, we formed a group called ‘Lion Squad’ headed by one Okwudili, who is a native doctor in the community, but based in Asaba and comes through the river near the forest to meet us.

