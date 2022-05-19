Why we launched commercial data centre –Airtel

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has explained the reason for opening its state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use, stating that its mission is to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the country.

Awarded the high-end Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942 certification by EPI, the world’s leading certification body for data centres, the Airtel ultra-modern data centre runs on superior technology that enables it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also providing multiple paths and backups to its users. Commenting on the data centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the launch of the facility for commercial use was in response to its overarching objective of promoting digital inclusion as well as creating unfettered access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other organisations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world class and reliable facility.

“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological and consumer-empowering operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government establishments with an incomparable data centre that will help advance commerce and ultimately expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs and consumers,” he said. The Director, Airtel Business, Airtel Nigeria, Ogo Ofomata, commented: “We are inspiring and pioneering a new wave in the Nigeria’s cloud services landscape as we offer a compelling and affordable data centre to both large enterprises and small and medium scale businesses. Through our facility, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted power and hyper secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for various sizes of private and public sector establishments.”

