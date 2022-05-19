Business

Why we launched commercial data centre –Airtel

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has explained the reason for opening its state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use, stating that its mission is to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the country.

Awarded the high-end Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942 certification by EPI, the world’s leading certification body for data centres, the Airtel ultra-modern data centre runs on superior technology that enables it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also providing multiple paths and backups to its users. Commenting on the data centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said the launch of the facility for commercial use was in response to its overarching objective of promoting digital inclusion as well as creating unfettered access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other organisations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world class and reliable facility.

“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological and consumer-empowering operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government establishments with an incomparable data centre that will help advance commerce and ultimately expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs and consumers,” he said. The Director, Airtel Business, Airtel Nigeria, Ogo Ofomata, commented: “We are inspiring and pioneering a new wave in the Nigeria’s cloud services landscape as we offer a compelling and affordable data centre to both large enterprises and small and medium scale businesses. Through our facility, businesses will benefit from uninterrupted power and hyper secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for various sizes of private and public sector establishments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Global Spectrum grows revenue by 31%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc (GSES) has grown its revenue by 31 per cent to N2.6 billion in the financial year ended December 31, 2019, from N1.87 billion accounted for in the previous year 2018. The growth in revenue, according to the company, occurred as the company continued to expand its operations and grow its […]
Business

Investors lose N22bn in banks’ stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N22 billion during the month of July. The stocks recorded the loss despite signals of fair half year earnings results that are being released into the market during the period under review. Checks by […]
Business

US election: Dollar depreciates as sentiments boost equities, oil prices

Posted on Author Reporter

  As the United States went to the polls Tuesday in a keenly contested election to choose between the current President, Donald Trump, and the Democratic Challenger, Joe Biden, the nation’s currency, the dollar depreciated against the six major global currencies while the equities market and the crude oil prices surged driven by sentiments in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica