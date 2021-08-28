Why we made El-Rufai our patron –NIPR

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) yesterday disclosed that they decided to make Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, their patron because he has changed the face of the state since assumption of office in 2015. The Institute further noted that El Rufai has: ‘‘redirected the state on a trajectory to growth and development that is unrivalled by your peers. Your footprints are indelible in all spheres.’’ National Vice President of NIPR, Adewale Adeniyi, made these remarks at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Friday, adding that is why El Rufai was made the patron of the institute.

He said part of the provision of the law that sets up NIPR: “Is the conferment of the position of patron of state chapters to governors and grand patron to the president of the country.’’ Adeniyi, who is an Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, said that even though that provision: ‘‘Is in the books, NIPR is quite reluctant to perform this function on just any governor.

In fact it is on record that the Institute has performed only three such investiture ceremonies since 2012. ‘‘Learning environment was not conducive and there was a huge dearth of secondary school teachers in the field of science. You embarked on massive renovation of the state owned public schools across the state.’’ Adeniyi further pointed out that state civil service reforms have helped to rescue the system which was on the verge of collapse before El Rufai assumed office as governor of Kaduna state in 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...