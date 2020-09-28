News

Why we met with IBB, by Bauchi gov

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, in his capacity as the Chairman, PDP Committee on the 2019 Election Review at the weekend led eminent chieftains of the party on a visit to former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Minna hilltop residence.

 

Members of the party led by Governor Bala told journalists after their closed-door meeting that the visit to the former military president was to solicit his support on the committee’s assigned responsibilities.

 

According to him, “With the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State, we are confident that similar development will also be recorded in the forthcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election. “We also thanked the former Nigerian leader for giving us the opportunity to see him, because the visit is to solicit his support on the committee’s assigned responsibilities.”

 

The delegation included former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, former Minister of Special Duties and Chairman, PDP Ministers Forum Tanimu Turaki, DanMasanin Gwandu (SAN), Mohammed Iman, from the national headquarters of the party, among others.

 

The visitors arrived in Minna by 1:15p.m from where they were driven to General Babangida’s residence and were warmly received by the former head of state. Their meeting lasted for over two hours after which attempts to speak with them did not yield any result as they were driven straight to the airport.

Our Correspondants
