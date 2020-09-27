News

Why we met with IBB – Gov. Mohammed

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in his capacity as the Chairman PDP Committee on “2019 Election Review” on Saturday led eminent chieftains of the party on a visit to former Military Head of States, Ibrahim Babangida at his Minna Hilltop Residence.

 

Mohammed told journalists after their closed door meeting that the visit to the former Military President was to solicit for his support on the committee’s assigned responsibilities.

According to him: “With the victory of the PDP in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State, we are confident that similar development will also be recorded in the forthcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“We also thanked the former Nigerian leader for giving us the opportunity to see him, because the visit is to solicit for his support on the committee’s assigned responsibilities.”

The delegation included former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa and Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, former Minister Special Duties and Chairman PDP Ministers’ Forum, Tanimu Turaki, DanMasanin Gwandu (SAN) and Mohammed Iman from the National Headquarters of the party among others.

The visitors arrived at the Minna Airport in a charted aircraft with registration number N604WL at 1:15p.m from where they were driven straight to the Hilltop Mansion of General Babangida and were warmly received by the Former Head of State.

Their meeting with General Babangida lasted for over two hours after which they were driven straight back to the airport.

