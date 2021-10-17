Why we only admitted 5,551 out of 11,230 applicants – Acting ESUT VC

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu has announced that her desire to maintain high academic standards and excellence has made her to admit only the best students who sought admission into the university.

Accordingly, out of the 11,230 number of candidates who applied for admission in the 2020/2021 academic session, only a total of 5,551 were offered provisional admission.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Charles Eze dropped the hint during the 40th Matriculation ceremony of the fresh students at the weekend, tasked the newly admitted students to strive for academic excellence.

Eze said that the students must count themselves specially privileged to be admitted into the institution which will offer them enormous opportunities to deepen their education and expand their understanding of society.

He noted that the students must always remember that their first pre-occupation in the institution is to study to acquire a reputable degree so they can compete favourably with students from other institutions.

“All other things should be considered secondary,” he said. “Therefore, you must embark on your studies with vigour, focus and determination as this administration is passionate about academic excellence.”

He assured the students of the university management’s readiness to pay priority attention to the pursuit of academic excellence as well as their welfare and security.

He further explained that the management of the university will not tolerate any act of indiscipline and cultism and warned that students found in the act will face expulsion and criminal prosecution.

