Why we prepare Nigerian children for global competition –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Gbajabiamila has restated the need to prepare Nigerian children for future challenges and global competition with the right modern tools. Gbajabiamila said the need to make Nigerian children globally competitive was responsible for his several interventions in the nation’s education sector through proactive laws and personal efforts.

One such effort among others was the Gbajabiamila Summer Coding Camp held across five secondary schools in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, where children from all parts of Lagos State were taught about coding to introduce and enhance their computer literacy and artificial intelligence. Speaker Gbajabiamila launched the Gbaja Summer Coding Camp facilitated by Pearl Africa on August 16.

During the closing ceremony via zoom on Friday, participating students made presentations about what they learnt at the coding camp to the excitement of guests and a panel of judges, Fent Hughes from Harvard Business Group, Ms. Adefunke Akinola, a computer engineer who scored the technology-driven solution presentations by the young participants, and Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, CEO of Pearls Africa Foundation.

According to the special adviser to the speaker, Lanre Lasisi, the participants presented ten projects in total with two projects from each centre. At the Ajigbeda Centre, Life Comrades, a platform that helps people identify drugs using images, in addition to enlightening people more on drugs that can also help to identify drugs that look or sound alike was developed. Iponri Centre where the tutor/facilitator, Juliana Chukwu taught the children how to deploy lessons learnt to create life-changing Applications (App), the children created an App about HIV/ AIDS that creates awareness about the disease, where victims can also access counselling, link up with care groups and others.

The centre also created Techspace, another APP designed to ease the use of small or major electrical home appliances with the use of smart bracelets, among others, to solve the problems of charging cords, cables and wires. The APP also doubles as a marketplace for products and spare parts. At the Ansar Ud Deen Centre, the children created Stop it, a platform for awareness about human trafficking, its dangers, effects on individuals and society, while the solution to the challenge was also proffered on the platform.

It was about the protection of and the solution to the challenges confronting the wildlife through the Wildlife Rescue Foundation and Operation Fuzzy for the children at the Muritala Animashaun Centre. In a word of encouragement to the participants, an impressed Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Olanrewaju Smart, said Speaker Gbajabiamila was impressed with the presentations of the students and said that the building block for advance computer literacy has been laid in them.

In her closing remarks, Pearl Africa’s CEO, Ajayi- Akinfolarin, also encouraged the participants to seize the opportunity provided by the Summer Camp, saying, “This platform has provided you with a tool, the world is yours to take”.

