Why we produced new Chi Exotic, Ice Tea cans

The Marketing Director, CHI Limited, Toyin Nnodi, has said the new Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea was carefully produced to attract and nourish consumers tastes and choice. She said the new and attractive 330ml Can was the latest innovation from Chivita. Nnodi said: “We desired to launch Nigeria’s favourite fruit juice brand in a new and exciting but relevant format that would meet consumers’ needs.

“We are glad that our recent launch has achieved genuine consumer appeal; the positive feedback we’ve received from consumers and other stakeholders has been fantastic.” Brand Manager, Chivita, Ademola Mafikuyomi, reiterated that: “At the retail price of N150 per can, we have provided our Chivita juices in yet another affordable pack format. The convenience of this trendy, on-the-go 330ml Can packaging would ensure that our consumers continue to get the same natural refreshing taste, fruity nourishment, and satisfaction that they desire in another packaging choice to choose from.” For market watchers, the innovative packaging strategy of CHI Limited to target hip, trendy, and on-the-go consumers is a step in the right direction.

