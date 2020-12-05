Why we removed reciprocity fees for Nigerian visa applicants – US

Wale Elegbede

The United States says it removed the reciprocity fee for visa applicants imposed in 2019 because the Nigerian government removed additional fees on US citizens applying for Nigerian visas.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, it said the reciprocity fee will no longer be effected from December 3, 2020.

The fee was imposed in August 2019 for applicants whose non-immigrant visa applications are granted.

The US government said it was “reciprocating” the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges American citizens.

The consulate had said while America charged Nigerians $160 for visa applications, its citizens seeking Nigerian visa were paying $110 extra

The statement reads: “Effective December 2, 2020, the reciprocity schedule for Nigeria changed to remove all reciprocity fees for the nonimmigrant visa categories.

“There are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals.

“All non-immigrant visa applicants are still required to pay the $160 non-refundable MRV fee at the time of application. Reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.

“The removal of these reciprocity fees matches the Nigerian government’s removal of additional fees on U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas.”

The U.S. government further urged applicants to visit its website for information regarding fee schedules.

