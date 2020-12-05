News

Why we removed reciprocity fees for Nigerian visa applicants – US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wale Elegbede

The United States says it removed the reciprocity fee for visa applicants imposed in 2019 because the Nigerian government removed additional fees on US citizens applying for Nigerian visas.
In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, it said the reciprocity fee will no longer be effected from December 3, 2020.
The fee was imposed in August 2019 for applicants whose non-immigrant visa applications are granted.
The US government said it was “reciprocating” the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges American citizens.
The consulate had said while America charged Nigerians $160 for visa applications, its citizens seeking Nigerian visa were paying $110 extra
The statement reads: “Effective December 2, 2020, the reciprocity schedule for Nigeria changed to remove all reciprocity fees for the nonimmigrant visa categories.
“There are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals.
“All non-immigrant visa applicants are still required to pay the $160 non-refundable MRV fee at the time of application. Reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.
“The removal of these reciprocity fees matches the Nigerian government’s removal of additional fees on U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas.”
The U.S. government further urged applicants to visit its website for information regarding fee schedules.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hong Kong police have made their first arrest under a new national security law, arresting a protester for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong independence at a protest Wednesday in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The man was intercepted by police and was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the […]
News

ICPC: We traced N450m to FHC officials’ bank account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…obtains interim forfeiture order The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   The commission said the cash was kept in an […]
News

Portugal imposes local night-time curfews as COVID-19 cases hit record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases reached a record high, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced in the early hours of Sunday. “We cannot have the slightest doubt that everything must be done to contain the pandemic,” Costa told a news […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: