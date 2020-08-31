News

Why we reviewed 2020 budget, by Kwara govt

Posted on Author Stephen OlufemiOni, Ilo rin Comment(0)

The Kwara State government at the weekend said the recent review of the 2020 budget was to reflect the current global economic realities in manners that align with basic needs of the populace.

 

Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Olasunmbo Oyeyemi Florence, who disclosed this at a public dissemination meeting on the revised 2020 budget, said the review largely accommodated public observations as expressed in previous engagements with the citizens on the budget.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials and civil servants, communitybasedorganisations, civilsociety organisations, traditional rulers, associations of traders, women and youths.

 

The commissioner said the meeting had been called to keep the public abreast of the latest developments regarding the financial document, reiterating that the present administration was trying its best to make the budget process more participatory and give citizens a say in all stages of the process, with a view to enhancing transparency, accountability, and good governance in the state.

 

“The purpose of today’s meeting is to clearly explain the key changes between the original 2020 budget and the recently passed 2020 revised budget at the state House of Assembly and assentedtobyGovernorAbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. “You will recall that some stakeholders participated in the 2020 revised budget preparation process and the need to feed you back on the final approval becomes imperative,” she said.

 

“You are all aware that budgets are tools for transforming development plans into implementable programmes and projects. If well implemented they will translate the intention of the government into concrete and verifiable reality

 

“The preparation of the revised 2020 budget was informed by the COVID-19 pandemic that resultedinasharpfallof oilprice and production in the international market with the attendant drop in revenue for the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti workers suspend warning strike

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Workers in Ekiti State yesterday directed their colleagues in civil service to suspend their planned industrial action barely 12 hours after they embarked on a three-day warning strike to demand payment of outstanding arrears.   However, their decision to suspend the strike came when Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed readiness to meet some of the demands […]
News

Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party […]
News

Evacuation flights end Aug 25,  int’l flights resume Aug 29

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare All evacuation flights introduced in the wake of the coronavirus that led to the closure of international airspace will come to an end on August 25 even as the Federal Government announced the resumption of international flights from August 29, 2020. As a result, many countries are racing against time to conclude scheduled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: