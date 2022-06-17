Why we screened Okowa –PDP

Delta Gov: Wike not disappointed at my emergence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has explained why it inserted part VI, paragraph 14 of its electoral guideline, which provides for the screening of vice presidential and deputy governorship nominees to ascertain their qualification to run with the presidential and governorship candidates. PDP National Organising Secretary Capt. Umaru Bature (rtd.) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) loss of Bayelsa State governorship on technical ground was the reason why it has resolved to screen all running mates nominated to run with PDP candidates.

APC lost the Bayelsa governorship because of the discrepancy in the certificates of the governorship running mate. Bature who spoke yesterday while receiving the report of Chief Tom Ikimi-led Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee (VPSC) that screened Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, said the 28 deputy governorship candidates, would also be screened by the committee. Okowa was chosen by Atiku as running mate ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who was suspected to be the ‘anointed’ one.

The Delta governor who spoke to journalists after his screening by the committee set up for that purpose by the PDP, expressed the belief that Wike would work to ensure that the party wins next year’s presidential candidate He said: “I know Governor Wike is a very strong party man, he has great love for our party, and I believe he is also a good democrat and he understands that when several persons are in the race for a particular position, only one person will be at the front in time.

“I want to assure you that Governor Wike is a very good man and his interest for this country and party to be able to rise up to the challenge at the moment is strong. I do not feel he is going to be disappointed.” Chairman of the VPSC Chief Ikimi, said his committee found Okowa fit, heathy and cool headed to run with Atiku in the 2023 presidential election. Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, urged members of the party to accept Okowa’s choice in good faith and give support to Atiku to win the presidential election. Jibrin appealed to Nigerians to vote for the PDP to reclaim the country from the APC administration. Former PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, commended Atiku for choosing Okowa as running mate, and said “PDP is now set for the inevitable journey back to Aso Rock come 2023.”

