Why we sealed off APC Secretariat —Police

The Police Area Commander of Wuse, FCT Abuja, Mureeden A. S. has said the reason for sealing off the National Decretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was based on credible intelligence that “some persons had concluded plans to forment trouble”.
The Area Commander, who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat Thursday by the DPO of Wuse Police Sivision, Mamman I., said the party secretariat would be unsealed when the police concludes investigation and “the threat eliminated.”
The Area Commander was addressing the former Acting National Secretary of the party, Architect Waziri Bulama, who was pleading that the party secretariat should be unsealed, because according to him, “there was no credible reason to seal the place.”
However, the Area Commander insisted on sealing off the place saying “we locked this place on credible intelligent report that some persons have planned to come and cause trouble.”
The Area Commander insisted that the order to seal off the place came from the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu.
Recall that the former National Vice Chairman South South of the party, Hillard Eta, who acted for Senator Abiola Ajimobi during the brief crisis period, had alleged threat to his life and a plot to burn down the secretariat. He alleged that thugs loyal to the former Acting Factional Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom had been brought in from Port Harcourt to cause mayhem and he was going to make official report to the police.
As early as 9am two hillux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the party Secretariat.

