Why we settled for August 17 WAEC date – NUT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said the unanimous choice of August 17 as commencement date for the West African Senior Students Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), was to make sure students in the country joined their counterparts in other African countries in sitting for this year’s WAEC.

Secretary General of the NUT, Dr. Mike Ene, who made this known to our correspondent, also noted that the decision was also reached to ensure the academic calendar for the year was not further distorted and also to avoid the financial implications on parents should the examinations be shifted to November/December General Certificate Examinations (GCE).

While noting that no time was the best for school reopening for graduating classes and those undertaking WAEC, he explained that August 17 was the best option available to Nigeria, as it was the date for commencement of general papers for the WASSCE in the five West African countries.

In his words: “The pandemic has turned everything upside down. There is no normal. We can’t really find any better suitable date than the one we agreed upon.

“The argument was whether we can go for September but they discovered September is out of the way because Ghana is already taking the WAEC and Ghana has presidential elections in September.

“As a result, we were left with the option of August 17 when all the general papers that are common to the five countries will be administered. We will either join or go to November/ December GCE. If we go to that period when WAEC will begin to reset and do all the things they could have done now by then, it will cost more money and that means more burden on parents and we would have succeeded in changing the entire calendar.

Like this: Like Loading...