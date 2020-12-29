Why we stepped down Yuletide activities, by National Theatre

The management of the National Theatre in Lagos has explained that its planned programmes for the 2020 Christmas and New Year festivities were hindered by the Lagos State government’s ban on carnival, concerts and street parties in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Theatre, Steph Ogundele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, that the organisation was compelled to comply with the order, which aimed to stave off the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and the increase in the number of cases in the state.

“As usual, we have varieties of programmes and events to mark the festive period and public holidays, but you will agree with me that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected general activities.

“And the situation is not getting any better, this being the reason our able governor, Mr. Sanwo- Olu, banned all forms of gatherings, which is our main beat, and as a government agency, we must observe the order.

“It was in this development that we stepped down on all our programmes and we equally expected Lagosians to comply with the directives, because it’s for the safety of all,” he said

