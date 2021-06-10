Why we still practice female genital mutilation, by women

Some mothers in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday confessed they removed their daughters’ clitorises. Afikpo South is one of the local governments where Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is still in practice. However, the women have adopted a new method to achieve the same aim.

The women yesterday said they did this to prevent their daughters from being promiscuous and to reduce some of the clitorises which they claimed were bigger than they ought to be. They said they used Vaseline, Dusting powder and shea butter as recommended for them by health workers during their ante-natal and that they used the substances and massaged the clitorises until they disappeared completely. The women said the massaging of the clitoris using Vaseline, Dusting powder, hot water, shell butter and other substances were the new method of female circumcision in the area The women spoke at Owutu Edda, Afikpo South, during advocacy dialogue with women and traditional institution to seek their collaboration for the elimination of FGM in the local government.

The programme was organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ebonyi State, with support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). One of the women, Mrs. Olachi Sylvester, a mother of five (four girls and a boy), disclosed that she performed the act on all her four daughters. Sylvester explained that it was nurses and midwives (health workers) who advised her to use the new method and circumcised her female children when she was attending ante-natal. She said: “Health workers were the ones who told us the mothers to use Vaseline and massage the clitoris of our female children when we were attending ante-natal.

The nurses educated us on how to use Vaseline to circumcise our female children. They told us to apply it on our thumbs and press the clitoris till it goes out of our babies’ vagina. “I mutilated my four daughters by using Vaseline to press down the clitoris. I need to apologise to them for this and I will also tell them not to mutilate their own daughters. In one of my daughters that I mutilated, I pressed the clitoris until it disappeared and I went to church for her dedication but the clitoris started coming up again when the child was crawling and I started pressing it again and it disappeared finally. “Why I mutilated them was that my grandmother told me that if I didn’t remove my daughters’ clitoris, they would be very promiscuous.”

