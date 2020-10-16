Why we support SARS, by Northern Govs

Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has said that the north refused to support the disbandment of the controversial Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) because the officials had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region.

Lalong said this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, even though Buhari had already approved the scrap of SARS, the northern states did not believe that the baby should be thrown away with the bath water. Lalong said SARS was not made up only of bad elements but with dutiful personnel performing their duties.

While acknowledging the divisions along regional lines, the governor argued that the government needed only to reform the unit for it to function optimally. Lalong said he was in the Villa to commend Buhari for approving community polic-ing whereupon training had commenced in earnest in the various zones of the country. Asked his message to the protesting youths, he said “we had a meeting yesterday (Wednesday), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). In one aspect, some people said they don’t want SARS, some said they want SARS but a reformed SARS. “They want a reformed SARS because as far as they are concerned, some of these SARS operatives help them in addressing insecurity. If there are bad ones under, holistically, bring them together and reform them. Then, you work for them.

“So, our opinion and conclusion at that stage was that let us not just say that we are throwing away the baby with bath water. If there are good ones, you don’t chase them away. So, as SARS is banned, we are now looking forward to…because most of the States in the north said no.

They want SARS because SARS helps them. “Borno said without SARS, he would not have been surviving today. Niger also wants SARS. So, if you are addressing this issue of SARS, you need to know what is wrong in some places. Is it the process of recruitment? Is it the character of the people? You can’t say because somebody is wrong, everybody is wrong in the country.

These are some of the issues we concluded yesterday. “On a whole, we all agreed that there must be general reform within the police. But you can’t do general reform without proper funding. You must address the issue of proper funding so that they would not say government is responsible for lack of funding and we attack them for non-performance of their duties. I’m sure our Chairman will meet Mr. President.

“But in real sense, some of the things are not even happening in our states or they are very minimal. If there are complaints that people are coming outside, let’s not begin to generalize it or we will miss the point. Let’s address it and find out if in those environment, things are happening like this, we must go back.

